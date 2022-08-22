Yoon to Chair Cabinet Meeting as Part of Ulchi Civil Defense Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will chair a Cabinet meeting on Monday as part of the Ulchi civil defense exercise.The annual Ulchi exercise is a government-level emergency training exercise that aims to effectively counter national emergencies and protect citizens' lives and property.This year's exercise will be conducted at a full-scale level for four days from Monday along with combined military drills with the U.S. dubbed Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS).Earlier this month, President Yoon said during a Cabinet meeting that it is very meaningful to normalize the Ulchi exercise, which had been scaled down for the past five years, and stage the exercise along with the UFS to improve the nation's crisis management capabilities and bolster combined defense posture.The president asked ministers to make every effort to ensure this year's Ulchi exercise will be substantial and practical training that helps the nation respond to changes in warfare.