Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange rate surpassed the one-thousand-330 won mark for the first time in more than 13 years on Monday.On the Seoul foreign exchange, the local currency traded at one-thousand-335-point-five won against the dollar at 9 a.m., up nine-point-six won from the closing price of the previous session.The won-dollar rate exceeded the mark during trading for the first time in 13 years and four months since April 29, 2009, when it hit one-thousand-357-point-five won to the dollar.The rate climbed to the one-thousand-300 won range on June 23 and surpassed one-thousand-310 won on July 6 before reaching one-thousand-320 won on July 15.