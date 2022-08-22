Menu Content

Domestic

New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 59,046

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 50-thousand range, apparently due to fewer tests over the weekend.
 
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Monday, 59-thousand-46 cases were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 406 from overseas.
 
The country's cumulative caseload came to about 22 million-299-thousand.
 
The daily tally dropped by over 51-thousand from the previous day and by some three-thousand from a week ago. Daily infections posted a drop from a week ago for the second consecutive day, indicating a possible slowdown of the latest wave. 
 
The number of critically ill hospitalized patients rose by 20 from a day ago to 551. 
 
Sixty-five deaths were reported on Sunday, raising the overall death toll to 26-thousand-109. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-12 percent.
 
The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 47 percent, up one-point-seven percentage points from a day ago.
