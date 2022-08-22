DP Interim Chief Denounces Pres. Yoon's Top Office Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP)’s interim leader, Woo Sang-ho, has denounced President Yoon Suk Yeol’s partial reshuffle of the presidential office.Chairing a meeting of the party’s emergency leadership committee on Monday, Woo said the party was hoping that Yoon would carry out personnel reform after thoroughly analyzing why his approval rating has plummeted to the 20 percent range. However, Woo said the president had ultimately ended up reinforcing those closest to him.Woo said many people who had hoped for change, innovation and reform are disappointed with the reorganization.In particular, Woo said the DP cannot help but wonder why Yoon replaced Choi Young-bum with Kim Eun-hye for the post of senior secretary for public relations as Choi was doing a good job.Earlier on Sunday, Yoon appointed a new senior presidential secretary for policy and planning and a second deputy national security adviser.