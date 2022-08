Photo : YONHAP News

Police are planning to introduce a system where people in emergencies can give authorities vital information by simply tapping on their cellphones.According to authorities on Monday, the National Police Agency is devising a campaign to promote the system which would enable people who are unable to speak with an operator or who don’t know their locations to contact the police.With this system, when a person calls 112 and then taps the screen on their phone or presses a button, they will be sent a text message with a link. Once the person clicks on the link, police can then access the person’s location and surroundings using the camera on the person's cell phone.Police are hoping the new system will improve their response to 112 calls from women and children.