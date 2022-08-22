Rival Camps Likely to Clash over Revision of Presidential Decree on Prosecution's Probe Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee will convene a full session on Monday and review the justice ministry’s balancing books for the fiscal year 2021.During the session, rival camps are set to clash over a revision of an enforcement decree that seeks to partially regain the prosecution's investigative powers.Among government officials set to appear before the committee’s session are justice minister Han Dong-hoon, government legislation minister Lee Wan-kyu and head of the Board of Audit and Inspection Choe Jae-hae.The main opposition Democratic Party is set to claim that the amendment to the presidential decree undermines its original intent of limiting the prosecution’s investigative authority. The party is expected to question the justice minister about why he pursued the revision.The ruling People Power Party is expected to actively defend the justice minister.