Photo : YONHAP News

A competition to see who can remain the most spaced-out will resume in Seoul for the first time in three years.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on Monday that the “2022 Han River Space-Out Competition” will take place near Seoul's Jamsu Bridge starting at 3 p.m. on September 4.The event, set to be held for the fifth time, launched in 2014 with an aim to break society's conventional notion that one would fall behind or become worthless by doing nothing.The participants are required to stay silent, do nothing and zone out for 90 minutes.Spectators will assess the degree to which each participant is zoned-out based on their heart rate, which will be measured every 15 minutes.The city government will accept applications from a total of 50 teams on its website and social media accounts from Monday through Sunday.