Yoon Designates 10 Rain-Damaged Regions Special Disaster Zones

Written: 2022-08-22 13:42:57Updated: 2022-08-22 13:52:45

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol designated ten regions that were damaged by heavy rains earlier this month as special disaster zones, the first such designation by the Yoon administration.
 
Speaking at Monday's Cabinet meeting, Yoon said regions for which preliminary assessments have been completed are being designated first to help accelerate recovery efforts.
 
The president said additional areas will be designated as soon as government assessments on the scope of damage and other considerations are finished.
 
He then pledged to establish infrastructure to prevent recurrences and measures to strengthen disaster responses for vulnerable groups.
 
The ten disaster zones, including Seoul's Gwanak and Yeongdeungpo districts and Gyeonggi Province's Seongnam City and Yangpyeong County, will be eligible for state recovery support and relief funds for victims among other benefits.
