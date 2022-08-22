Expert Panel Chair Forecasts Another COVID-19 Resurgence in Fall

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of an expert advisory panel on infectious diseases under the prime minister's office forecast a decline in the latest COVID-19 resurgence after this week but predicted that another wave could begin in the fall.Committee chair Jung Ki-suck made the projection at a panel event on Monday, saying the current resurgence is expected to reach its peak this week.This comes as new daily cases stood at 59-thousand-46 as of 12:00 a.m. Monday, dropping by over three-thousand compared to a week earlier.Citing the ever-changing virus situation, Jung warned that the nation faces another wave of transmissions that could start between October and November as the immunity levels of around 18 million people who previously tested positive for the virus begin to decline.The panel chief then called for a buttressing of health care and emergency response systems before the next resurgence.