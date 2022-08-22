Politics Think Tank: S. Korea Purchased $1.7 Bln Worth of Russian Fossil Fuel

A Finland-based think tank estimated that South Korea purchased one-point-seven-billion-dollars’ worth of Russian fossil fuel, despite sanctions imposed by Western nations against Moscow in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.



The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air(CREA) claimed on Monday that South Korea, Japan and Taiwan collectively imported fossil fuel worth five-point-five billion dollars between February 24, when Russia launched its invasion, and late July.



The think tank estimated that Japan bought the largest amount, some two-point-six billion dollars, and Taiwan the least atone-point-two-billion dollars’ worth.



While Seoul is believed to have brought in656-million-dollars’ worth of coal, import volume fell 58 percent on-year in July, which the institute suggested could reflect the country's efforts to comply with Western sanctions.



The institute noted that while the three Asian countries have expressed support for Ukraine, their fossil fuel purchases have helped finance the Russian invasion.