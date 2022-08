Photo : KBS News

The government is seeking to institutionalize budget reductions for state tax-funded projects that are assessed to be unsatisfactory.According to the finance ministry's five-year management plan for financial projects on Monday, it will adopt the principle of adjusting budgets relative to the outcome of the government's eleven existing evaluations.A minimum one-percent budget cut is being considered for projects deemed unsatisfactory. Ministries behind projects that cannot proceed with a budget cut will have to submit a plan outlining a blueprint for improvement.Those assessed to be unsatisfactory for two consecutive years will have to be redesigned from the bottom up, and if deemed unsatisfactory for a third year, the project will be scrapped entirely.