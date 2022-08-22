Menu Content

Economy

Won-Dollar Exchange Rate Tops 1,340 for First Time in over 13 Years

Written: 2022-08-22 14:59:33Updated: 2022-08-22 15:25:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange rate surpassed the one-thousand-340 won mark for the first time in more than 13 years on Monday.

On the Seoul foreign exchange, the local currency traded at one-thousand-340-point-two won against the dollar at around 2 p.m., up 14-point-three won from the closing price of the previous session.

The won-dollar rate exceeded the mark for the first time in 13 years and four months, after it hit one-thousand-357-point-five won to the dollar on April 29, 2009.

The won already traded at one-thousand-335-point-five won against the dollar when the market opened at 9 a.m., which is also the first time it topped the one-thousand-330 mark since April 29, 2009. 

The rate climbed to the one-thousand-300 won range on June 23 and surpassed one-thousand-310 won on July 6 before reaching one-thousand-320 won on July 15.

The strengthening of the dollar driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s key rate hikes is considered a primary influence on the continuous slide of the local currency among other factors.
