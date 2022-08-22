International Woman Related to Children Found Dead in Suitcases in New Zealand Suspected to be in S. Korea

A woman believed to be related to two children found dead in suitcases in New Zealand last week is reportedly in South Korea.



Seoul police on Monday said they responded to New Zealand's request via Interpol to track down the woman and asked for additional documents in order to establish grounds for a probe.



Local police said records show that the woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, entered Korea in 2018 and has not departed since.



Records show she lived at an address in New Zealand related to the suitcases for a long period of time.



New Zealand police launched a homicide investigation after the remains of two children were found in separate suitcases by a family going through the contents of a storage locker they had purchased in an online auction.