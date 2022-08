Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek to foster up to one million skilled workers in the digital sector over the next five years.Such a goal was included in a comprehensive plan jointly announced by the ministries of education, science and labor on Monday as a part of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's key state tasks.Estimating that around 99-thousand newly-trained professionals enter the digital sector each year, the government announced the plan as a means of satisfying the need for 738-thousand workers in the field over the next five years.The ministries plan to ease regulations that currently limit the integrated management of sector-related programs to only graduate and doctoral levels in a bid to accelerate talent fostering.