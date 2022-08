Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will resume an inter-agency government meeting on its North Korean human rights policy for the first time in over two years, in line with President Yoon Suk Yeol's push to actively address the issue.According to the unification ministry, the meeting, to be presided over by vice unification minister Kim Ki-woong, will be held on Thursday.Director general-level officials from the unification, foreign and justice ministries will attend.The ministry said that the first meeting will review the implementation of policies on North Korean human rights and discuss the drafting of a report on the North's current human rights situation.The meeting was last held in May 2020 after first taking place in 2016 under the enforcement decree of the North Korean Human Rights Act.