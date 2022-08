Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange rate closed at just below one-thousand-340 on Monday amid the persistent strengthening of the dollar driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s key rate hikes.The local currency weakened 13-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-339-point-eight won.The rate hovered at around one-thousand-340-point-two won earlier in the day, surpassing the one-thousand-340 won mark for the first time since April 29, 2009.It also topped the one-thousand-330 won mark for the first time in more than 13 years at Monday’s opening.Meanwhile, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) dived 30-point-19 points, or one-point-21 percent, on Monday, to close the day at two-thousand-462-point-50.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also plummeted, losing 18-point-30 points, or two-point-25 percent, to close at 795-point-87.