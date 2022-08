Photo : YONHAP News

KCON, a major annual K-pop and culture festival that was held offline after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, returned to Los Angeles this past weekend.According to event organizer CJ ENM, around seven-point-17 million people from 176 countries attended "KCON2022 LA" both in person and online for three days from last Friday to Sunday.Since launching in 2012, KCON has been a leader in the promotion of K-pop and other cultural content overseas with performances by K-pop superstars and cultural exhibits.Some 90-thousand K-pop fans gathered for various offline events at LA Convention Center and Crypto-dot-com Arena, including performances by K-pop groups such as Itzy, Ateez, Enhypen, Kep1er, and Cravity.