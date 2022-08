Photo : YONHAP News

The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), Joo Ho-young, has emphasized change and innovation for the party to survive.In a plenary session of the PPP innovation committee at the National Assembly on Monday, Joo referred to a saying that those who survive prove they are the strongest and noted that the condition for survival is innovation.Joo urged the party to continuously make an effort to innovate and ensure it is not secluded from the fast-changing world in order to overcome the crisis it faces and restore the public's faith.He also expressed support for the innovation committee's launch and hoped that the party is able to implement good policies and gain the affection of the public which will help it to win the general election in two years.