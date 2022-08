Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has harshly criticized the South Korea-U.S. military exercise which began on Monday.Pyongyang’s propaganda outlet, Ryomyong, issued commentary on Monday and blasted the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for forging ahead with what it called a war rehearsal despite its repeated warnings and concerns.It warned the “commotion of confrontation” will bring the already uneasy Korean Peninsula to the brink of war and accused Seoul and Washington of engaging in a military provocation and President Yoon of escalating tensions.The outlet also ridiculed the South for standing up to the North, calling it a nuclear state as it touted the regime’s nuclear capability.Earlier in the day, the alliance launched an 11-day exercise, dubbed the “Ulchi Freedom Shield,” their first full-fledged joint drills in five years.