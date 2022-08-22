US Assistant Secretary to Visit S. Korea from Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will visit South Korea from Thursday.Yonhap News on Monday quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the assistant secretary will make a three-day trip to South Korea through Saturday and hold meetings with Seoul officials.An official in charge of working-level U.S. policies regarding East Asia, including South Korea, China and Japan, Kritenbrink is expected to share his opinions on the alliance’s cooperation in bilateral issues and beyond.The U.S. Department of State earlier announced his prospective visit to Seoul this week, saying that not only issues concerning the South Korea-U.S. alliance but also a broad range of regional and global issues will be covered during his meetings in South Korea.His visit also comes on the heels of President Yoon Suk Yeol's "bold initiative" proposed to North Korea, offering economic aid in return for steps toward denuclearization, a proposal Pyongyang quickly rejected.