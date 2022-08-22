Menu Content

Minister Denies Politics Influencing Probe into Handling of N. Korea-Related Cases by Moon Gov’t

Written: 2022-08-22 19:24:50Updated: 2022-08-22 21:27:47

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon has denied suspicions of political motivation behind prosecutorial investigations into the Moon Jae-in government’s handling of a pair of incidents involving North Korea.

Han relayed the stance on Monday during a meeting of the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee in response to a question from main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom on whether the investigations are targeting the previous government.

Han rejected the assertion, arguing that the probes were already underway under the Moon administration.

Asked by Kim whether the prosecution intends to adjust the pace and scope of the investigations, Han said that investigating grave crimes is the law enforcement agencies’ fundamental role and that it would amount to a dereliction of duty were it to make adjustments for political reasons.

The incidents under investigation refer to the death of a fisheries official shot by North Korean soldiers near the western sea border in 2020 and the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fishermen suspected of killing over a dozen fellow crew members.
