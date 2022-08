Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China will reportedly attend official events commemorating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties this week.According to diplomatic sources in Seoul on Monday, foreign minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, will attend the celebratory events in their respective countries on Wednesday.The two nations are reportedly arranging for Park and Wang to read out congratulatory messages from Presidents Yoon Suk Yeol and Xi Jinping in the events in Seoul and Beijing.A South Korean presidential official on Monday confirmed to reporters that the events will be held in Seoul and Beijing.The events will reportedly be jointly hosted by the foreign ministries of the two nations.