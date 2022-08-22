US Urges N. Korea to Respond Positively to S. Korean Offer

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said that North Korea has a responsibility to respond positively to the recent proposal by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.Last week, Yoon proposed his so-called "bold initiative" calling for denuclearization in exchange for economic assistance, an offer quickly rejected by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, calling it the height of foolishness.When asked to comment on Kim Yo-jong's remarks, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price refused to engage in an argument with the North.Price said instead that Washington has been clear about its support for the bold or the ambitious plan that the South Korean administration has put forward.He continued to say that the plan is entirely consistent with the U.S.' approach to the North's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in that it sees the potential for practical, incremental advancements towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.The spokesperson then said it is incumbent on North Korea to respond affirmatively to the offer, saying the regime knows progress can be achieved towards what he called a collective goal.