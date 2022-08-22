Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb Above 150,000

Photo : KBS News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed to over 150-thousand on Tuesday despite the nascent signs that the latest wave of infections may be on the decline.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday, 150-thousand-258 cases were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 504 from overseas.The country's cumulative caseload came to about 22 million-449-thousand.The daily tally rose by over 90-thousand from a day ago as it usually rises after weekends. The tally rose by 66-thousand from a week ago and about 400 from two weeks ago amid the slowing of the doubling.The number of critically ill hospitalized patients dropped by 64 from a day ago to 487.Fifty-two deaths were reported on Monday, raising the overall death toll to 26-thousand-161. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide came to 44-point-eight percent, down two-point-two percentage points from a day ago.