PPP's Ethics Committee to Gain Authority to Review Candidate Qualifications for Party Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

The reform committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to transfer the authority for vetting party nominees to the ethics committee under party headquarters as part of reforms choosing electoral candidates.The head of the reform committee, Choe Jae-hyeong, unveiled the decision to reporters on Monday to consign the power to determine candidates’ qualifications from the current nomination management committee.He said the committee’s decision aims to boost transparency and fairness in such nominations. The announcement was made during a full session of the committee at the National Assembly in Seoul.Choe added that the committee decided to extend the tenure of the ethics committee chief from one year to three years in order to shore up the committee’s autonomy.The reform committee also passed a mandate to secure not only approval from the party's Supreme Council but also recommendations from the standing national committee when naming members for the party’s ethics committee, aiming to ensure equitable distribution of authority.