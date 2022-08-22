Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP's Ethics Committee to Gain Authority to Review Candidate Qualifications for Party Nominations

Written: 2022-08-23 10:32:54Updated: 2022-08-23 15:32:37

PPP's Ethics Committee to Gain Authority to Review Candidate Qualifications for Party Nominations

Photo : YONHAP News

The reform committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to transfer the authority for vetting party nominees to the ethics committee under party headquarters as part of reforms choosing electoral candidates.

The head of the reform committee, Choe Jae-hyeong, unveiled the decision to reporters on Monday to consign the power to determine candidates’ qualifications from the current nomination management committee.

He said the committee’s decision aims to boost transparency and fairness in such nominations. The announcement was made during a full session of the committee at the National Assembly in Seoul.

Choe added that the committee decided to extend the tenure of the ethics committee chief from one year to three years in order to shore up the committee’s autonomy.

The reform committee also passed a mandate to secure not only approval from the party's Supreme Council but also recommendations from the standing national committee when naming members for the party’s ethics committee, aiming to ensure equitable distribution of authority.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >