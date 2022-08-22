DP Interim Chief: Lee Jae-myung and Wife Unlikely to Face Indictment

Photo : KBS News

The interim chief of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says he believes it is unlikely that Rep. Lee Jae-myung or his wife will be indicted as part of probes into allegations that Lee’s wife misused a corporate card while he served as Gyeonggi Province governor.Woo Sang-ho made the remark on Tuesday when he appeared on a local radio program, saying he has extensive knowledge on the allegations surrounding Kim Hye-kyung. Woo noted that he was among the officials who discussed ways for Lee and Kim to issue a public apology on the matter.Woo said neither Lee nor Kim was personally involved in the wrongful use of a credit card registered under the provincial government.He said the couple had issued a public apology earlier this year out of a sense of moral obligation as they had eaten meals paid by a provincial government employee using a corporate card and not because they had instructed the misuse of the card.Woo apparently made the remarks to defend Lee amid moves by the prosecution and police to ramp up their investigations into various allegations surrounding Lee ahead of the DP’s national convention on Sunday.