The won-dollar exchange rate climbed to a new high for this year early Tuesday.On the Seoul foreign exchange, the local currency opened trading at one-thousand-341-point-eight won against the dollar, immediately breaking the previous intraday record of one-thousand-340-point-two won posted on Monday.Earlier on Monday, the won-dollar rate climbed to the highest level in 13 years and four months after surpassing the one-thousand-330 won and one-thousand-340 won mark.The strengthening of the dollar driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s key rate hikes is considered a primary influence on the continuous slide of the local currency among other factors.