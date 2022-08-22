N. Korea Propaganda Outlets Condemn S. Korea-US Joint Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's propaganda outlets have slammed the joint South Korea-U.S. military drills which entered their second day on Tuesday.The North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri on Tuesday described the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) joint drills as “a most daring exercise to invade North Korea.”It said the notion that the drills are aimed at guaranteeing peace and safety is absurd, likening such claims to an arsonist vowing to put out fires. It added that the exercises are pushing Korean Peninsula affairs toward a dangerous state.Another North Korean propaganda outlet, Maeari, denounced the South Korean government, saying Seoul is wasting taxpayers’ money on high-tech weapons and conducting drills to invade the North, further aggravating its economic difficulties and the people’s livelihood.South Korea and the United States kicked off the large-scale combined military drills on Monday.With the exercises set to run through September 1, the government and the military are training to improve their response capabilities in the event of an all-out war caused by North Korea's provocation and also going through drills on pan-government crisis management and assistance procedures for joint operations.