Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

N. Korea Propaganda Outlets Condemn S. Korea-US Joint Military Exercises

Written: 2022-08-23 11:23:33Updated: 2022-08-23 14:59:15

N. Korea Propaganda Outlets Condemn S. Korea-US Joint Military Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's propaganda outlets have slammed the joint South Korea-U.S. military drills which entered their second day on Tuesday.

The North’s propaganda website Uriminzokkiri on Tuesday described the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS) joint drills as “a most daring exercise to invade North Korea.”

It said the notion that the drills are aimed at guaranteeing peace and safety is absurd, likening such claims to an arsonist vowing to put out fires. It added that the exercises are pushing Korean Peninsula affairs toward a dangerous state.

Another North Korean propaganda outlet, Maeari, denounced the South Korean government, saying Seoul is wasting taxpayers’ money on high-tech weapons and conducting drills to invade the North, further aggravating its economic difficulties and the people’s livelihood.

South Korea and the United States kicked off the large-scale combined military drills on Monday.

With the exercises set to run through September 1, the government and the military are training to improve their response capabilities in the event of an all-out war caused by North Korea's provocation and also going through drills on pan-government crisis management and assistance procedures for joint operations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >