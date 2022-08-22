Ambassador Calls for Seoul, Beijing to Respect Each Other's Concerns, Interests

Photo : YONHAP News

China's ambassador to Seoul called on the two nations to mutually respect each other's key concerns and vital interests.According to the website of the Chinese Embassy on Tuesday, Ambassador Xing Haiming made the remarks at an event in Seoul the previous day celebrating the 30th anniversary of the two sides' diplomatic relations.Xing said there would be no obstacle in two-way ties so long as Seoul and Beijing treat each other with sincerity, value mutual trust, and understand and accept each other.The remarks appear to be in reference to the deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense or THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system on the Korean Peninsula, which Beijing claims undermines its strategic security interests.Highlighting the two sides' shared interests in economic and trade cooperation and global supply chain stability, Xing pointed to infinite and promising opportunities to expand cooperation in semiconductors, big data and artificial intelligence.