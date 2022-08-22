Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon Calls for Special Measures to Prevent Cases like Suwon Family Deaths

Written: 2022-08-23 13:31:11Updated: 2022-08-23 15:58:32

Yoon Calls for Special Measures to Prevent Cases like Suwon Family Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for special measures to prevent tragedies such as the recent apparent suicides of a mother and her two adult daughters who had reportedly struggled with illness and debt.

Yoon mentioned the case of the family of three found dead at their residence in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province when speaking to reporters Tuesday morning.

Calling welfare the foundation for freedom and solidarity, the president emphasized that he had pursued welfare for the weak rather than welfare for politics and met with the most vulnerable, promising to address their difficulties.

He then pledged to devise a system that enables the central government to keep track of those eligible for state welfare services and work with local governments to prevent a recurrence of this unfortunate scenario.

The mother in her 60s and her two daughters, both in their 40s, had reportedly slipped through the cracks of the welfare system, as their actual residence differed from their registered address.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >