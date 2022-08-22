Independent Counsel Questions Ex-Air Force Chief over Mishandling Sexual Abuse-Suicide Case

Photo : YONHAP News

A former Air Force chief appeared for questioning before an independent counsel as a witness in its investigation into the military's handling of an Air Force servicewoman's death by suicide following alleged sexual abuse last year.Former Air Force Chief of Staff Lee Seong-yong entered the office of special prosecutor Ahn Mi-young on Tuesday morning, declining to answer questions from the press.During the Air Force's initial inquiry into the death of master sergeant Lee Ye-ram last year, then-Chief of Staff Lee was found to have directed investigators to consider arresting the suspected abuser, identified only by his surname Jang.However, after the Air Force's legal office, led by Jeon Ik-soo, allegedly disregarded the order, Lee is suspected of delaying reporting on the case to then-defense minister Suh Wook before stepping down for the alleged mishandling of the case.On Wednesday, the independent counsel team is set to question Jeon as a suspect, with the former chief legal affairs officer facing charges of power abuse and dereliction of duties.In May 2021, Lee Ye-ram, a female master sergeant affiliated with the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing, died by suicide after accusing Jang, a male officer of the same rank with seniority over Lee, of sexually abusing her two months earlier.A military court sentenced Jang to nine years in prison in December, but the sentence was reduced to seven years by an appellate court.