Gov't: COVID-19 Infections May Decline From This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The government projects daily new COVID-19 infections to peak at around 200-thousand, and start declining from as early as this week.Assessing that the virus is spreading within the projected range, the Central Disease Control Headquarters said infections may shift to a downward trend from this week or next.The authorities added that although it still remains uncertain how fast and to what extent the daily caseload will decline, the spread is expected to gradually subside.Considering that the current wave of COVID-19 was larger in scale than expected this summer, authorities are predicting that another resurgence may come later than they had earlier projected, which was some time this fall.On Tuesday’s reduced number of severe cases and deaths, the government said the country may still see a further rise in tallies as they lag about two to three weeks behind the number of new infections.