Lee Jae-myung's Wife Appears for Questioning over Corporate Credit Card Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of main opposition Democratic Party lawmaker and former presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung appeared before the police on Tuesday to be questioned about allegations that she used a government credit card for personal use while her husband was Gyeonggi Province governor from 2018 to 2021.Kim Hye-kyung arrived at Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency in Suwon at around 1:45 p.m. with her lawyer.She did not respond to inquiries by reporters asking whether she denied the allegations or whether her husband had knowledge about her credit card use.The police sent a letter to Kim on August 9 summoning her for questioning, after which the two sides have been coordinating a date.Kim is accused of having a provincial official surnamed Bae use a credit card belonging to the Gyeonggi government to pay for her personal shopping and meals.With her camp denying that she knew about it, the police are attempting to determine the veracity of the claim and whether Bae was solely responsible for the credit card use.