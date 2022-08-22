Nation's Registered Population Falls For Second Straight Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's registered population fell for the second year in a row, coming in at around 51-point-six million as of the end of last year.According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety on Tuesday, the total number of registered residents nationwide stood at just under 51-point-64 million, dropping by more than 190-thousand from the year before. Population totals fell in 14 out of 17 cities and provinces, with Incheon, Sejong City and Jeju island the only exceptions.The registered population recorded its first decline in 2020 before dropping at a faster pace the following year.The average age of registered citizens rose by a half a year to 43-point-seven last year, with those aged 50 accounting for the most common age among the population.The number of registered households rose by one-point-six percent on-year to almost 23-point-four million, with single-person households breaking the 40-percent threshold for the first time.