Photo : YONHAP News

The state audit agency has decided to conduct an audit later this year on the nuclear phase-out policy pushed by the previous Moon Jae-in administration.The Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) said it held a meeting on Tuesday morning and finalized its audit schedule for the second half of this year.The agency also plans to examine whether the supply and management of quarantine items such as masks and vaccines was properly handled during the COVID-19 pandemic, an inspection that also includes the previous administration within its scope.Also on the list of the BAI's inspection plans for the remainder of the year is an audit into the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.The agency said it maintains the inspection plan drafted at the start of the year while adding new tasks in response to recent changes in the audit environment.