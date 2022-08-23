Won Hits 13-Year Low against Dollar, KOSPI Down 1.1%

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean won touched its weakest level against the dollar in over 13 years on Tuesday amid the continued strengthening of the greenback.The local currency weakened five-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the day at one-thousand-345-point-five won.It is the highest won-dollar closing rate since it hit one-thousand-356-point-eight won in April of 2009 during the global financial crisis.The Jackson Hole meeting later this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve, where Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to send a signal regarding its key rate policy, was assessed to have further boosted the dollar, while the weakening of the Euros and the slowing Chinese economy also influenced the devaluation of the won.Meanwhile, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 27-point-16 points, or one-point-10 percent, on Tuesday, closing the day at two-thousand-435-point-34.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 12-point-45 points, or one-point-56 percent, to close at 783-point-42.