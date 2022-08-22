Domestic Adoptees from Denmark Urge Probe into Alleged Human Rights Abuses

A group of Korean adoptees from Denmark has submitted a motion calling for a state investigation into alleged human rights abuses as they were denied information pertaining to their adoptions to the Scandinavian country between the 1960s and the 1990s.



The Danish Korean Actuality Locating Group(DKRG) held a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday before submitting the motion to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Korea.



During the briefing, they urged the commission to look into thousands of adoptees who were and are still deprived of their identities and rights to know.



According to the group, many adoptees have long been denied access by agencies to their adoption papers and personal information, including those that concern their biological parents.



They also claimed that some adoptees died for unknown reasons or developed serious and long-lasting, health issues in the process of adoption and witnessed transgressions such as coercion and bribery in the adoption process.



In some alleged cases, the group stated that adoption agencies sought to ease concerns by adoptive parents over the health of their prospective adopted child by guaranteeing that they will be provided with an alternative child should the child die.