Japan Says S. Korea Invited to Fleet Review Considering Bilateral Ties

Photo : KBS News

The Japanese government says that it has invited South Korea to an international naval event to be held in Japan later this year after a comprehensive review of the overall situation in both countries.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno relayed the stance on Tuesday, while announcing the details of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium(WPNS) and an international fleet review it will play host to in November.Matsuno said the fleet review is aimed at enhancing friendship among the navies and contributing to the peace and stability of the region.He said all WPNS members have thus been invited to the events, except for Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, adding South Korea is naturally included in the guest nations.The South Korean Navy on Sunday revealed Japan’s invitation to the fleet review event to be held in commemoration of the 70th founding anniversary of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.If Seoul accepts the invitation, it will be its first participation in Japan’s fleet review in seven years since the last one made in 2015 under the Park Geun-hye administration.South Korea has not joined Japanese fleet reviews in recent years amid strained ties and negative public sentiment related to the imperial-era Rising Sun Flag, which also currently serves as Japan’s naval ensign.