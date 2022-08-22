Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Japan Says S. Korea Invited to Fleet Review Considering Bilateral Ties

Written: 2022-08-23 19:30:02Updated: 2022-08-23 22:21:21

Japan Says S. Korea Invited to Fleet Review Considering Bilateral Ties

Photo : KBS News

The Japanese government says that it has invited South Korea to an international naval event to be held in Japan later this year after a comprehensive review of the overall situation in both countries.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno relayed the stance on Tuesday, while announcing the details of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium(WPNS) and an international fleet review it will play host to in November. 

Matsuno said the fleet review is aimed at enhancing friendship among the navies and contributing to the peace and stability of the region. 

He said all WPNS members have thus been invited to the events, except for Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, adding South Korea is naturally included in the guest nations. 

The South Korean Navy on Sunday revealed Japan’s invitation to the fleet review event to be held in commemoration of the 70th founding anniversary of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force. 

If Seoul accepts the invitation, it will be its first participation in Japan’s fleet review in seven years since the last one made in 2015 under the Park Geun-hye administration. 

South Korea has not joined Japanese fleet reviews in recent years amid strained ties and negative public sentiment related to the imperial-era Rising Sun Flag, which also currently serves as Japan’s naval ensign.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >