Written: 2022-08-23 19:33:17Updated: 2022-08-23 22:22:50

Foreign Minister to Meet New UN Special Rapporteur on N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that Minister Park Jin will meet with a new UN special rapporteur for North Korea’s human rights during her first official visit to Seoul next week. 

In a statement, the ministry said Foreign minister Park will sit down with Elizabeth Salmon and convey the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s commitment to actively support her activities as a special rapporteur. 

Customarily, UN special rapporteurs for North Korean human rights have been received by vice minister-level officials from the foreign and unification ministries. 

The scheduled meeting between Salmon and Park reflects the Yoon government’s stance on North Korean human rights issues. 

Salmon, a Peruvian scholar of international law who began her term as a UN special rapporteur on August 1, is set to make her first official visit to South Korea from Monday to Saturday of next week.
