Foreign Ministry Preparing Response to US Inflation Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it will explore various ways to mitigate the negative impact of a new U.S. inflation act on South Korean automakers.Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam made the statment during a regular media briefing, addressing concerns over a newly adopted U.S. law that excludes electric vehicles(EVs) built outside of North America from tax breaks.Choi said related ministries will closely communicate with local industries and consider and execute varied responses so South Korean companies will not suffer losses due to the law.Earlier, the ministry said Foreign minister Park Jin had conveyed Seoul’s concerns over the matter during his recent telephone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.The spokesperson said South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Tae-yong is also relaying the government’s position to Washington through various diplomatic activities and channels.