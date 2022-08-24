S. Korea, China to Mark 30-Year Diplomatic Ties with Anniversary Ceremonies

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China will commemorate the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties with events in their capital cities on Wednesday.The foreign ministry said on Wednesday that official anniversary ceremonies will be held concurrently at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul at 7 p.m. and the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at 6 p.m., China time.Foreign minister Park Jin will attend the Seoul gathering and read President Yoon Suk Yeol’s letter celebrating the 30-year milestone.His Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, on his part, will read Chinese President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter during the Beijing event.Prior to the festivities, the two ministers will meet during a virtual event and oversee the submission of a joint report on the development of Seoul-Beijing relations.The report, which will be submitted to the governments of both countries, has been drafted by a joint committee launched following the 29th anniversary last year. Consisting of South Korean and Chinese experts from the private sector, the committee will make a set of policy proposals to further advance the Seoul-Beijing ties in various fields.