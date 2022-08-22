Lee Jae-myung Apologizes over His Wife's Alleged Use of Gov't Credit Card

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Jae-myung, the leading candidate in the main opposition Democratic Party’s leadership race, has apologized to the public over the controversy surrounding his wife’s alleged use of a government credit card while he served as Gyeonggi Province governor.The former DP presidential candidate issued the apology on his Facebook account on Tuesday after his wife, Kim Hye-kyung, returned home from a police questioning session over the matter earlier in the day.Lee apologized, saying that he failed to properly oversee his subordinate when he was a governor and that his wife received assistance from a public official regarding her private matters.However, he denied that his wife used the credit card, arguing that it has been confirmed that a secretary named Bae used it.His wife was under the impression that the money spent was Bae’s own money, Lee said, adding that his wife returned the money spent for her meals.