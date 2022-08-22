Draft Reported to Urge N. Korea to Return to NPT

Photo : YONHAP News

Member states of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons(NPT) will reportedly urge North Korea to return to the international treaty.According to Russia’s Sputnik News on Tuesday, a draft document is being circulated among member countries outlining the result of the tenth review conference of the treaty underway in New York.The draft document, Sputnik said, reiterates that the North cannot attain the status of a nuclear state and the latest review meeting calls on the regime to return to the NPT and apply International Atomic Energy Agency safety protocols to all its nuclear activities.The North joined the NPT in 1985 but backed out of it in January of 2003, three years before conducting its first nuclear test.The South Korean government reportedly led efforts to draw up the main contents related to North Korean nuclear activities to be included in the document should it be adopted.