Russian Military Aircraft Enter S. Korea's Air Defense Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

Several Russian military aircraft violated South Korea's air defense identification zone on Tuesday.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Russian military planes entered the Korean Air Defense Identification Zone(KADIZ) in the East Sea on Tuesday, adding that the South Korean military responded with standard tactical measures, involving the scrambling of fighter jets and verbal warning issuance.Earlier in the day, Russia’s state-run Sputnik News said two Tu-95MS bombers made a scheduled flight over the East Sea, noting that the South Korean Air Force mobilized F-16 fighter jets in response.The Russian media outlet added the pair of Tu-95 bombers was escorted by Su-30 fighter jets. No advance notification was given by Russia regarding the matter.There is speculation that Russia's latest aerial exercise is a protest against the launch of the South Korea-U.S. military exercise, the Ulchi Freedom Shield, earlier this week.