PM Han: Ban on Visits to Nursing Facilities to Remain During Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday that bans on in-person visits to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will remain in place during the upcoming Chuseok holiday to help prevent COVID-19 infections during the period.Presiding over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, Han said that while he regrets having to announce the measure, it is necessary for the health of senior citizens at those facilities.Noting that it will be the first Chuseok holiday in three years without social distancing requirements, the prime minister emphasized the importance of advance efforts by the government and health authorities to reduce blind spots in quarantine measures.Han said a set of measures aimed specifically at preventing the spread of the virus during the Chuseok holiday will be announced soon.Also noting the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccination, he also called for active participation in the ongoing inoculation program for children and adolescents.