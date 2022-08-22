Gov't, PPP to Include Package in Next Year's Budget to Help Job-searching Youths

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government have agreed to introduce in next year’s budget proposal a plan to provide three million won to young adults to support their job-seeking efforts.The PPP’s chief policy maker, Sung Il-jong, said the party and the government reached such an agreement during a meeting on the compilation of next year’s budget on Wednesday.The budget plan aims to provide three million won to young adults who complete job-searching programs after having given up looking for work. The support measure is aimed at helping them make a leap toward employment.The government and the party also agreed to include in the budget plan ways to raise energy vouchers provided to low-income households by 50 percent. Such vouchers aim to support low-income families in paying their electricity, gas, heating and liquified natural gas bills.The budget proposal will also seek to help some 250-thousand small business owners and the self-employed settle their debts and include funds for construction of deep underground tunnels in Seoul designed to prevent flooding.The government plans to submit the budget proposal to the National Assembly on September 2.