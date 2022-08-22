Menu Content

S. Korean Military Chief of Allies' CFC Leading Ulchi Freedom Shield Drills

Written: 2022-08-24 14:13:48Updated: 2022-08-24 14:29:32

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military chief within the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) has taken charge of the allies' joint exercise, the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS), currently under way.

According to U.S. Forces Korea on Wednesday, Gen. Paul LaCamera, the CFC chief, switched roles with deputy commander Gen. Ahn Byung-seok of the South Korean Army.

Ahn has taken the driver's seat as a part of a full operational capability evaluation of the allies' future Combined Forces Command under Washington's conditions-based transfer of wartime operational control to Seoul.

Such an arrangement was agreed to by the two sides' defense chiefs when they held talks last December.

The eleven-day UFS, running through September 1, is a revival of the allies' large-scale training, consisting of computer-simulation command post exercises, field training and the Ulchi civil defense drills.
