Panel: State Violence Led to Rights Violations at Busan Homeless Shelter

Written: 2022-08-24 14:56:14Updated: 2022-08-24 16:49:49

Photo : YONHAP News

An investigative panel concluded that the government was complicit in the abuse of human rights at an infamous homeless shelter in the southeastern port city of Busan for over three decades.

Announcing the findings of its 15-month-long probe on Wednesday, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission(TRC) said civilians, including children, deemed vagrants, were arbitrarily detained for lengthy periods at the now-defunct Brothers Home without proper procedure from 1960 to 1992.

The panel specifically noted that the then-home affairs ministry's directive permitting such arbitrary detentions violated the principle of due process of law.

The dignity of detainees was violated as they suffered forced labor, torture, sexual abuse and even death while being detained at the center operating under the guise of a care institution.

Public authorities, including the police, were found to have actively contributed to the decadeslong abuse by turning a blind eye to or even supporting the facility’s operation.

The panel also confirmed that there were an additional 105 deaths in connection to the detention facility, compared to 552 deaths previously reported between 1975 and 1988.

It is the first time since the case initially came to light 35 years ago that a state agency recognized the case as a human rights violation caused by state violence.

The panel recommended that the government formally apologize to the victims and bereaved families and provide reparation and counseling.
