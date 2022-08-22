Nongshim to Raise Prices of Instant Noodles, Snacks in Mid-Sept.

Photo : YONHAP News

Nongshim, the country's leading instant noodle maker, announced plans to raise the prices in mid-September of its main snacks and ramen, which will likely weigh on household expenses as some are considered key staple food items especially when consumers are trying to cut corners amid high inflation.The snacks giant on Wednesday said prices of 26 noodle brands, including its biggest seller Shin Ramyun, will jump an average of eleven-point-three percent from September 15, while the prices of 23 snacks such as decades-long favorite Saewookkang crackers will rise five-point-seven percent on average.The company previously upped its ramen prices last August, while its snacks saw price hikes in March this year.The price of Shin Ramyun, will surge ten-point-nine percent, and of another notable item, Neoguri, by nine-point-nine percent.Nongshim's leading snack, prawn-flavored chips called Saewookkang, will be six-point-seven percent more expensive.The company explained that the price increase comes in the wake of rising ingredient prices due to inflation and its disappointing performance in the second quarter.Nongshim posted an operating loss in the domestic market during the April-to-June period, the first time in 24 years.