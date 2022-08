Photo : YONHAP News

The government has conducted a tabletop exercise on deterring and countering threats from North Korea's nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.According to the defense ministry on Wednesday, the pan-government exercise, led by Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, was held with officials from eight ministries, including the foreign and interior ministries.The exercise coincided with the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise between South Korea and the U.S.The ministry said they discussed measures to counter threats in the diplomatic and military realms as well as practical plans for public safety and medical support for disasters.Lee stressed the need for cooperation with the U.S. and highlighted the prioritization of deterrence against the North's possible use of weapons of mass destruction.